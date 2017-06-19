What Happens When The Attorney General's Office Is Accused Of Discrimination?

Last month, several deputy attorneys general-both past and present-levied serious allegations against the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, asserting that those of African-American descent were casually denied deserved promotions that instead went to their white counterparts. This story originated in Trenton, New Jersey, and if true could mean that an already underrepresented swath of the state's population could struggle even more.

