What Happens When The Attorney Genera...

What Happens When The Attorney General's Office Is Accused Of Discrimination?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsBlaze

Last month, several deputy attorneys general-both past and present-levied serious allegations against the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, asserting that those of African-American descent were casually denied deserved promotions that instead went to their white counterparts. This story originated in Trenton, New Jersey, and if true could mean that an already underrepresented swath of the state's population could struggle even more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trenton Music Thread (Jan '14) Jun 16 Musikologist 7
Business Jun 14 MrBen 2
test Jun 9 Enos 6
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May '17 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr '17 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr '17 Scottmen 2
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,965 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC