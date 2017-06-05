West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South Prom 2017
TRENTON - West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South students held their senior prom Friday at The Westin in Princeton's Forrestal Village. The Times of Trenton and NJ.com were there to capture images of the students as they arrived for the celebration.
