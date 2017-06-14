West Windsor Arts Council combines wine and sculpture in upcoming program
Pouring wine and pouring metal for sculpture casting couldn't be more different, but the West Windsor Arts Council will combine the two on Saturday, June 24 at the West Windsor Arts Center.
