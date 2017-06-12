'We have dreams that we want to fulfill': Winners of $429 ...
A Trenton, New Jersey family, who won the $429 million Powerball last year is using its remaining winnings to open a philanthropic foundation, the Huffington Pos t reports . The Smith family, who each received about $25 million in a lump sum, promised to spend the money to help their community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|test
|Jun 9
|Enos
|6
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Business
|Jun 7
|Yes
|1
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May '17
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr '17
|susiiemom
|329
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC