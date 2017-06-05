We had to remind these N.J. voters there is a primary for governor Tuesday
TRENTON -- New Jersey has only one of two governor's races in the nation this year, the next candidate will replace that high-profile Chris Christie and it'll be the first big election after Donald Trump took up residence in the White House. New Jersey's primary election has gotten precious little attention in the national press, and generated even less interest among the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|test
|May 26
|Fife
|5
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May 12
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr '17
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC