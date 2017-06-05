We had to remind these N.J. voters th...

We had to remind these N.J. voters there is a primary for governor Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

TRENTON -- New Jersey has only one of two governor's races in the nation this year, the next candidate will replace that high-profile Chris Christie and it'll be the first big election after Donald Trump took up residence in the White House. New Jersey's primary election has gotten precious little attention in the national press, and generated even less interest among the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
test May 26 Fife 5
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May 12 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr '17 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr '17 Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr '17 susiiemom 329
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Christmas Cheers 3
Sports Mar '17 Jdixo 1
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,870 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC