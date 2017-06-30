Trial underway for man accused of kil...

Trial underway for man accused of killing 2 during months-long crime spree

TRENTON - Jury selection started this week in the trial for a man accused of carrying out a four-month crime spree that included two killings and several robberies. The first occurred on July 30 that year when Washington shot 43-year-old George Jamison to death at a Trenton bus stop before fleeing the scene, prosecutors have said.

