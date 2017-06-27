Trenton's free summer concert series returns Thursday
TRENTON -- Trenton's free summer concert series returns this Thursday with a diverse lineup that organizers hope will give people a reason to stay downtown after work. The 10-week Levitt AMP Music Series kicks off with Grammy-winning bassist Derrick Hodge and wraps up Aug. 31 with the Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trenton Music Thread (Jan '14)
|Jun 16
|Musikologist
|7
|Business
|Jun 14
|MrBen
|2
|test
|Jun 9
|Enos
|6
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May '17
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC