Trenton's Cadwalader Park getting a $2.4M makeover
TRENTON -- Cadwalader Park is getting a $2.4 million upgrade that city and state officials hope will restore the 100-acre city park to being an attraction and destination, officials announced Tuesday. The park is the work of Frederick Law Olmsted, a noted designer of city spaces in the late 1800s who also created Central Park in New York City.
