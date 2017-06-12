Trenton woman faces weapon charges fo...

Trenton woman faces weapon charges for car-ramming incident

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Trenton

TRENTON -- A Trenton woman is facing charges that she chased and repeatedly rammed into another woman's car after an argument, police said. Police say Loving and the 34-year-old woman knew each other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
test Jun 9 Enos 6
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
Business Jun 7 Yes 1
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May '17 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr '17 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr '17 Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr '17 susiiemom 329
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,818 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC