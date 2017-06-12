Trenton updates residential parking passes in 8 neighborhoods
TRENTON -- The city has updated parking permits and visitor placards for residents in eight neighborhoods as a result of complaints from residents, mainly in Mill Hill, about non-permit vehicles taking up their spaces. For many years, residents in Mill Hill and seven other permit-parking districts in Trenton have been required to have parking stickers or decals, or a visitor parking sticker.
