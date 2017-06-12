Trenton man charged with Sunday morning stabbing
Police were called to the 900 block of Brunswick Avenue around 1:26 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. Holan is accused of stabbing a 27-year-old man twice in the groin during an argument before fleeing the scene in a silver Jeep.
