Trenton man accused of child sex assault sentenced to probation

Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Times of Trenton

TRENTON -- A man who pleaded guilty to sexual assault and child endangerment involving a 13-year-old girl was sentenced to five years probation Friday. Mateo Alavez must also have no contact with anyone under the age of 18, including his own children, must undergo a psychological evaluation and comply with any prescribed medical treatment, the judge said at his sentencing.

