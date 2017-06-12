Trenton man accused of child sex assault sentenced to probation
TRENTON -- A man who pleaded guilty to sexual assault and child endangerment involving a 13-year-old girl was sentenced to five years probation Friday. Mateo Alavez must also have no contact with anyone under the age of 18, including his own children, must undergo a psychological evaluation and comply with any prescribed medical treatment, the judge said at his sentencing.
