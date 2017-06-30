Trenton has 2nd homicide in 3 days
The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon, but no other information was immediately available. On Wednesday, 29-year-old Daren Joseph, of Lauderhill, Fla., was shot and killed on the 100 block of Miller Street around 9:35 p.m. Responding officers found him lying on the street next to a running car with multiple gunshot wounds including one to the head.
