Trenton Dems in cold-blooded war: Team Bog Turtle vs. Team Milk Snake
TRENTON -- It would make your blood run cold to see how Trenton politicians were fighting over you...if you weren't already cold-blooded. The leadership fight in the Assembly is so bad right now that factions can't even agree on what the state reptile should be pic.twitter.com/Tz3IScQYrv The controversy began when Assemblywoman Elizabeth Muoio received a call from Hopewell High School students, urging her to make the Eastern Milk Snake New Jersey's official state reptile.
