Trenton Dems in cold-blooded war: Tea...

Trenton Dems in cold-blooded war: Team Bog Turtle vs. Team Milk Snake

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

TRENTON -- It would make your blood run cold to see how Trenton politicians were fighting over you...if you weren't already cold-blooded. The leadership fight in the Assembly is so bad right now that factions can't even agree on what the state reptile should be pic.twitter.com/Tz3IScQYrv The controversy began when Assemblywoman Elizabeth Muoio received a call from Hopewell High School students, urging her to make the Eastern Milk Snake New Jersey's official state reptile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trenton Music Thread (Jan '14) Jun 16 Musikologist 7
Business Jun 14 MrBen 2
test Jun 9 Enos 6
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May '17 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr '17 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr '17 Scottmen 2
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,107 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC