Teen charged with knifing woman to death in Trenton
TRENTON -- An 18-year-old from Hamilton has been charged with killing the woman who people heard screaming for help behind a Trenton home Sunday night, authorities announced Friday. Authorities arrested Jose C. Garcia in the Parkside Avenue area of Trenton Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|test
|May 26
|Fife
|5
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May 12
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr '17
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC