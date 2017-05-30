Teen charged with knifing woman to de...

Teen charged with knifing woman to death in Trenton

10 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Trenton

TRENTON -- An 18-year-old from Hamilton has been charged with killing the woman who people heard screaming for help behind a Trenton home Sunday night, authorities announced Friday. Authorities arrested Jose C. Garcia in the Parkside Avenue area of Trenton Thursday night.

