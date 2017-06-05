SEPTA restores service from Trenton

SEPTA restores service from Trenton

9 hrs ago

Repairs to an Amtrak wire issue are not yet complete but service will be back on the Trenton line with delays, according to SEPTA spokeswoman Kristin Mestre-Velez. The exact nature or location of the wire issue is not known.

