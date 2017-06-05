SEPTA restores service from Trenton
Repairs to an Amtrak wire issue are not yet complete but service will be back on the Trenton line with delays, according to SEPTA spokeswoman Kristin Mestre-Velez. The exact nature or location of the wire issue is not known.
