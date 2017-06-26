Schools should teach kids about sexual assault and consent, panel argues
TRENTON -- New Jersey's college campuses might be safer if the state's middle and high schools teach students more about preventing sexual assault, including the meaning of consent, according to a panel of state experts. The suggestion appears in the final report of the New Jersey Task Force on Campus Sexual Assault, a 39-page document released Monday.
