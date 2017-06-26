Rabbi, several others arrested in public benefits fraud case

Mordechai Sorotzkin, center, brother of Rabbi Zalmen Sorotzkin, walks outside Federal court after a hearing on charges related to alleged public assistance fraud Monday, June 26, 2017, in Trenton, N.J. Rabbi Zalmen Sorotzkin, a prominent rabbi and several others were arrested in simultaneous federal and state raids Monday morning on charges related to alleged public assistance fraud on a scale rarely seen before in New Jersey, according to law enforcement sources.

