Public libraries need a break after years of slashed funding | Editorial

State lawmakers are hoping voters will find it in their hearts, and their pocketbooks, to say yes to expanding and equipping public libraries, hard hit in recent years by relentless budget slashing. "Some libraries have been forced to shutter or reduce their hours due to a lack of funding," says Assemblyman Troy Singleton , one of the sponsors of a measure calling for a bond issue to raise $125 million for library capital projects.

