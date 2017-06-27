Prison inmates remove statehouse furn...

Prison inmates remove statehouse furniture before renovation

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Westport News

Inmates in the custody of the New Jersey Department of Corrections move furniture from the New Jersey State House in Trenton, N.J., Tuesday, June 27, 2017. A Department of Corrections spokesman says that the inmates are members of the voluntary DEPTCOR program, meant to "develop usable skills."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trenton Music Thread (Jan '14) Jun 16 Musikologist 7
Business Jun 14 MrBen 2
test Jun 9 Enos 6
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May '17 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr '17 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr '17 Scottmen 2
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,279 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC