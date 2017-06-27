Prison inmates remove statehouse furniture before renovation
Inmates in the custody of the New Jersey Department of Corrections move furniture from the New Jersey State House in Trenton, N.J., Tuesday, June 27, 2017. A Department of Corrections spokesman says that the inmates are members of the voluntary DEPTCOR program, meant to "develop usable skills."
