Prepare for records to fall Monday amid likely N.J. heat wave

A second straight day with highs in the 90s awaits much of New Jersey on Monday with the potential for New Jersey's first official heat wave of the year with even warmer weather likely Tuesday. While temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 90s under sunny skies, the National Weather Service says it won't be humid enough to issues heat alerts.

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Mercer County was issued at June 12 at 3:45PM EDT

