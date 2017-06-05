Police seek suspect who stabbed man on Trenton street
TRENTON -- Police are searching for a man who committed an early-morning stabbing on Stuyvesant Avenue Friday, the department said. Shortly before 8 a.m. on June 2, officers were dispatched to the West Ward street where they found a 34-year-old man who had been badly assaulted, with a severe cut to the left side of his head, police said.
