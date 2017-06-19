Peter Tosh's Youngest Son Comatose Fo...

Peter Tosh's Youngest Son Comatose Following Jail Beating; Family Files Civil Rights Suit

Jawara McIntosh, son of Peter Tosh, sings a song as he stands with a large gathering in front of the New Jersey Statehouse on April 20, 2014 in Trenton, N.J. Jawara McIntosh , the youngest son of reggae legend Peter Tosh , lies comatose in a Boston hospital following an attack inside New Jersey's Bergen County Jail, where he was serving a six-month sentence for cannabis-related charges. According to a press release issued by his family on June 22, McIntosh, a reggae artist in his own right known professionally as Tosh 1, was brutally beaten and sustained traumatic brain injuries on Feb. 21, 2017 while in the care of the Bergen County Jail.

