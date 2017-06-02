Paterson's superintendent Donnie Evans to retire
Paterson's state-appointed schools superintendent, Donnie Evans, announced late Thursday night that he would retire from his $218,000 job at the end of this month. Paterson superintendent Donnie Evans announces retirement Paterson's state-appointed schools superintendent, Donnie Evans, announced late Thursday night that he would retire from his $218,000 job at the end of this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Lee Suburbanite.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|test
|May 26
|Fife
|5
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May 12
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr '17
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC