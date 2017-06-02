Paterson's superintendent Donnie Evans to retire

Paterson's state-appointed schools superintendent, Donnie Evans, announced late Thursday night that he would retire from his $218,000 job at the end of this month. Paterson superintendent Donnie Evans announces retirement Paterson's state-appointed schools superintendent, Donnie Evans, announced late Thursday night that he would retire from his $218,000 job at the end of this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Lee Suburbanite.