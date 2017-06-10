O'Scanlon forces Assembly vote on pro...

O'Scanlon forces Assembly vote on property tax cap effectiveness

Trenton, NJ- Assemblyman Declan O'Scanlon, Jr. invoked a parliamentary rule on the floor of the Assembly on Thursday to force a vote on his bill that would remove the sunset provision on the arbitration cap of police and fireman salaries. The arbitration cap was institution as part of the 2010 landmark property tax reform legislation that capped New Jersey property tax growth at 2% per year.

