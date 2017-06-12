Officer recalls foot chase before Army vet found killed

TRENTON - Trenton officer Elizer Ramos can still remember the night he chased a man through the woods, over a fence and through several of feet of snow in a pursuit that would mark the very beginning of a major investigation into the killing of an Army veteran over six years ago. "The difficulty is like nothing I've ever faced," Ramos said Tuesday, speaking from the stand during his testimony at the murder trial for Mack "Mack Weezy" Edwards and Danuweli "Pele" Keller.

