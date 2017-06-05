NJEA egos are why union backs Sweeney opponent; Don't honor ex-N.J. Gov. Florio | Feedback

Was the New Jersey Education Association leadership really concerned about the well-being of the professional teachers in the 3rd Legislative District when it announced June 2 that its political action committee has endorsed state Sen. Stephen Sweeney's likely fall opponent for re-election? The NJEA leadership has always been a Trenton-based, personality-driven group that has kept its distance from other labor unions in the state. If you look at the labor record over the years of Democrat Sweeney -- and compare his accomplishments to those of Republican Fran Grenier, it is hard to see how the NJEA could support the opponent.

