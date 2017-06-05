NJEA egos are why union backs Sweeney opponent; Don't honor ex-N.J. Gov. Florio | Feedback
Was the New Jersey Education Association leadership really concerned about the well-being of the professional teachers in the 3rd Legislative District when it announced June 2 that its political action committee has endorsed state Sen. Stephen Sweeney's likely fall opponent for re-election? The NJEA leadership has always been a Trenton-based, personality-driven group that has kept its distance from other labor unions in the state. If you look at the labor record over the years of Democrat Sweeney -- and compare his accomplishments to those of Republican Fran Grenier, it is hard to see how the NJEA could support the opponent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|test
|May 26
|Fife
|5
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May 12
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr '17
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC