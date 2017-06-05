NJEA egos are why union backs Sweeney...

NJEA egos are why union backs Sweeney opponent; Don't honor ex-N.J. Gov. Florio | Feedback

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Was the New Jersey Education Association leadership really concerned about the well-being of the professional teachers in the 3rd Legislative District when it announced June 2 that its political action committee has endorsed state Sen. Stephen Sweeney's likely fall opponent for re-election? The NJEA leadership has always been a Trenton-based, personality-driven group that has kept its distance from other labor unions in the state. If you look at the labor record over the years of Democrat Sweeney -- and compare his accomplishments to those of Republican Fran Grenier, it is hard to see how the NJEA could support the opponent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
test May 26 Fife 5
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May 12 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr '17 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr '17 Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr '17 susiiemom 329
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Christmas Cheers 3
Sports Mar '17 Jdixo 1
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,599 • Total comments across all topics: 281,562,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC