NJEA: Democrats' school funding deal ...

NJEA: Democrats' school funding deal is a 'sick scheme'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- New Jersey's top Democrats have agreed on a school funding plan, but that doesn't mean the state largest teachers union is going to support it. Shortly after State Senate President Stephen Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto announced their proposal Wednesday, the New Jersey Education Association called the plan a "sick scheme" that takes money from certain districts to achieve "a sliver of a political victory."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trenton Music Thread (Jan '14) 16 hr Musikologist 7
Business Jun 14 MrBen 2
test Jun 9 Enos 6
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May '17 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr '17 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr '17 Scottmen 2
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,403 • Total comments across all topics: 281,826,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC