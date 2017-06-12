NJEA: Democrats' school funding deal is a 'sick scheme'
TRENTON -- New Jersey's top Democrats have agreed on a school funding plan, but that doesn't mean the state largest teachers union is going to support it. Shortly after State Senate President Stephen Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto announced their proposal Wednesday, the New Jersey Education Association called the plan a "sick scheme" that takes money from certain districts to achieve "a sliver of a political victory."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trenton Music Thread (Jan '14)
|16 hr
|Musikologist
|7
|Business
|Jun 14
|MrBen
|2
|test
|Jun 9
|Enos
|6
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May '17
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC