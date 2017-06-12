NJ school closings, early dismissals for Tuesday, June 13
The last day of the heat wave will bring more oppressive heat and humidity meaning more schools will dismiss class early on Tuesday. Temperatures will hit he 90s and the higher humidity will make for a heat index in the upper 90s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|test
|Jun 9
|Enos
|6
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Business
|Jun 7
|Yes
|1
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May '17
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr '17
|susiiemom
|329
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC