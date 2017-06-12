NJ school closings, early dismissals ...

NJ school closings, early dismissals for Tuesday, June 13

Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

The last day of the heat wave will bring more oppressive heat and humidity meaning more schools will dismiss class early on Tuesday. Temperatures will hit he 90s and the higher humidity will make for a heat index in the upper 90s.

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Mercer County was issued at June 12 at 3:45PM EDT

Trenton, NJ

