NJ Democrats seek improved paid family leave perks

NJ Democratic lawmakers seeking improved perks in paid family leave Sweeping changes sought to expand leave times and provide higher compensation for absences. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2tyWwbL NJ State Supreme Court rules in favor of public records advocate seeking a list of emails from Galloway Township, saying that the township was required to create the list because it involved public information Assembly passed a bill to boost paid family leave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Item.