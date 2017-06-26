New Jersey Man Charged with Insurance...

New Jersey Man Charged with Insurance Fraud, Theft by Deception

A Middlesex County, N.J., man has been charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception for allegedly impersonating his deceased mother to obtain cheaper renters insurance under her senior-discounted policy and for falsifying claims for jewelry and other items stolen during Superstorm Sandy. Nicholas M. Schneiderman, 43, of Carteret, N.J., was also charged with impersonation and attempted theft by deception in an indictment handed up by a state grand jury in Trenton, N.J. Schneiderman is accused of pretending to be his deceased mother in a June 2012 phone call to Hartford Insurance Company during which he transferred her AARP-discounted renters insurance from her apartment to his own.

