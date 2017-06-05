N.J. targets nepotism, high salaries ...

N.J. targets nepotism, high salaries at schools for the disabled

TRENTON -- New Jersey is clamping down on private schools that serve disabled students four years after a Star-Ledger investigation revealed numerous cases of nepotism and questionable spending paid for by taxpayers. The state Board of Education on Wednesday approved new restrictions that freeze maximum salaries, lower the maximum spending cap on administrative costs and require schools to disclose business transactions with relatives, among other changes.

