N.J. Supreme Court says government can't hide information in electronic databases
TRENTON -- New Jersey's Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a lower court ruling that allowed government agencies to shield information stored in electronic databases from public view. The high court unanimously ruled that Galloway Township officials in Atlantic County wrongly denied an open records advocate, John Paff , access to logs of e-mails between its town clerk and police chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trenton Music Thread (Jan '14)
|Jun 16
|Musikologist
|7
|Business
|Jun 14
|MrBen
|2
|test
|Jun 9
|Enos
|6
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May '17
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC