N.J. Supreme Court says government can't hide information in electronic databases

TRENTON -- New Jersey's Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a lower court ruling that allowed government agencies to shield information stored in electronic databases from public view. The high court unanimously ruled that Galloway Township officials in Atlantic County wrongly denied an open records advocate, John Paff , access to logs of e-mails between its town clerk and police chief.

