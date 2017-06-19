N.J.'s move to legalize marijuana has begun. Here's all you need to know about it.
Although a topic in Trenton for three years, the campaign to legalize marijuana in New Jersey officially begins Monday when a Senate committee will discuss how the potentially billion-dollar industry should be regulated. Gov. Chris Christie is vehemently opposed to legalizing marijuana and he has six months left on his final term.
