N.J. lawmakers push to expand family leave benefits

18 hrs ago

TRENTON -- An Assembly committee on Monday approved a major expansion of the state's paid family leave law that boosts benefits and and offers workers job protection. The Assembly Appropriations Committee voted 8-2 to increase benefits available to people caring for newborns or ill family members -- one of just a few state-sponsored programs in the country.

