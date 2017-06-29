N.J. budget fight imperils Fourth of ...

N.J. budget fight imperils Fourth of July festival in Jersey City

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Jersey City's fourth annual Fourth of July fireworks festival at Liberty State Park, headlined this year by Kool & the Gang, could fall victim to the budget impasse in Trenton . Gov. Chris Christie said today that state parks would close starting Saturday if there is no deal on the proposed $34.7 billion state budget by midnight tomorrow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
smm 19 min gtw 1
Trenton Music Thread (Jan '14) Jun 16 Musikologist 7
Business Jun 14 MrBen 2
test Jun 9 Enos 6
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May '17 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr '17 No More Norcross 1
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,514 • Total comments across all topics: 282,135,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC