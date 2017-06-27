Military history museum will come to the people
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND OF JULY 1, 2017-This photo taken June 19, 2017, shows Armed Forces Heritage Museum President Robert von Bargen speaking about the mission of its new mobile museum to tell the story of New Jersey military history. less ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND OF JULY 1, 2017-This photo taken June 19, 2017, shows Armed Forces Heritage Museum President Robert von Bargen speaking about the mission of its new mobile museum to tell the story of New ... more ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND OF JULY 1, 2017- This June 19, 2017 photo shows the Armed Forces Heritage Museum is a mobile exhibit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trenton Music Thread (Jan '14)
|Jun 16
|Musikologist
|7
|Business
|Jun 14
|MrBen
|2
|test
|Jun 9
|Enos
|6
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May '17
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC