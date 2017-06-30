Mercer County's police dogs get new training center

EWING -- With his tail whipping and nose to the ground, Cherno, a police dog from West Windsor, eagerly worked his way across the field as he tracked down a suspect, picking up a scent inside a white metal box. The suspect was actually a local dispatcher wearing a "bite suit" and the exercise was part of a demonstration showcasing the county's new K-9 training facility designed to keep its four-legged officers sharp.

