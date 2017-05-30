Meet the council candidates

Meet the council candidates

Current member of West Milford Township Planning Board and Zoning Board of Adjustment, Commissioner of Municipal Utilities Authority, and West Milford Republican Club member; Former member of Economic Development Committee I decided to run for council to change the stagnation that plagues West Milford. Our community needs to move forward towards affordability and growth, and I am ready to meet the challenge head-on.

