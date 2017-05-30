Meet the council candidates

Current member of West Milford Township Planning Board and Zoning Board of Adjustment, Commissioner of Municipal Utilities Authority, and West Milford Republican Club member; Former member of Economic Development Committee I decided to run for council to change the stagnation that plagues West Milford. Our community needs to move forward towards affordability and growth, and I am ready to meet the challenge head-on.

