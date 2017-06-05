Man threatened to shoot, rob gas stat...

Man threatened to shoot, rob gas station customers, cops say

21 hrs ago

TRENTON -- Police arrested a man they say threatened customers during an attempted robbery at Trenton gas station Thursday night, police said. At about 6:45 p.m., at a gas station on Olden Avenue, two customers said Richard Carmichael, 30, approached their vehicle and demanded money.

Trenton, NJ

