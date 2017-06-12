Man shot three times in Trenton

TRENTON -- An unidentified man was shot three times on Friday night near the corner of W. State Street and N. Overbrook Avenue. The victim was shot once in the back, and twice in his right leg, which broke his femur bone, according to Trenton Police Lt.

