Man shot, killed while driving in Trenton

TRENTON -- Authorities are investigating after a Trenton man was shot and killed while he drove along a city street Thursday. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says that 30-year-old Lewis Young was shot while driving in the city around 8:30 p.m. He was driven by a passenger to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

