Lesniak's unsuccessful bid for govern...

Lesniak's unsuccessful bid for governor is the last election in a long career

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

ROSELLE PARK -- For Sen. Raymond Lesniak , whose career at the Statehouse has spanned four decades, primary night was like a last hurrah. But the Union County Democrat says he isn't slowing down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... 2 hr pugs 1
Business 11 hr Yes 1
test May 26 Fife 5
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May 12 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr '17 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr '17 Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr '17 susiiemom 329
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,906 • Total comments across all topics: 281,586,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC