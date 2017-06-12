Lawmakers nudge along idea of giving ...

Lawmakers nudge along idea of giving students more say at Rutgers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

At eight of 11 of New Jersey's public four-year colleges and universities, there's a student with a vote sitting on their top governing body. One of the exceptions is Rutgers University - but lawmakers are advocating for that to change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Business 1 hr MrBen 2
test Jun 9 Enos 6
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May '17 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr '17 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr '17 Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr '17 susiiemom 329
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,278 • Total comments across all topics: 281,750,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC