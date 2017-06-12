Jury convicts defendant of lesser cha...

Jury convicts defendant of lesser charges in gas station robbery, shooting

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Trenton

TRENTON - A man charged with shooting a customer at a gas station five times before rifling through his pockets, was found not guilty of attempted murder but guilty of robbery and assault. The 12-person jury returned the verdict Wednesday, convicting Stephen Copeland of the two counts as well as weapons offenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Business 12 hr MrBen 2
test Jun 9 Enos 6
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May '17 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr '17 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr '17 Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr '17 susiiemom 329
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,711 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC