Jury convicts defendant of lesser charges in gas station robbery, shooting
TRENTON - A man charged with shooting a customer at a gas station five times before rifling through his pockets, was found not guilty of attempted murder but guilty of robbery and assault. The 12-person jury returned the verdict Wednesday, convicting Stephen Copeland of the two counts as well as weapons offenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business
|12 hr
|MrBen
|2
|test
|Jun 9
|Enos
|6
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May '17
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr '17
|susiiemom
|329
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC