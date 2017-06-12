Investigators believe latest Trenton killing occurred in West Ward

TRENTON -- The man who arrived mortally wounded at a Trenton hospital this past Thursday night is believed to have been wounded on Stuyvesant Avenue in the city's West Ward, an official said Tuesday. Lewis Young, 30, was driving in the city around 8:30 p.m. when he was wounded , but detectives from the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office were initially unable to pinpoint exactly where the shooting took place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.