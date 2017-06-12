I Am Trenton campaign delivers larger than life message | Editorial

#I Am Trenton campaign delivers large...

A community foundation is aiming to boost the image of New Jersey's capital city, one billboard at a time. "#I Am Trenton" signs , larger than life, are popping up all over town, celebrating people who have made important changes to the city, and at the same time inviting area residents to share in their sense of civic pride.

