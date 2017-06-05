'I Am Trenton' billboards hope to hig...

'I Am Trenton' billboards hope to highlight the good, inspire change

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

TRENTON -- Billboards with the faces of ordinary Trentonians working to make a difference in their neighborhoods have sprung up across the capital city and nearby towns, part of one group's efforts to change people's negative perception of the city and inspire others. The " I Am Trenton " campaign, a project created by a community foundation of the same name, launched this past week, with the first of the 12 billboards going up in parts of Trenton, Ewing, Hamilton and Morrisville, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
test Jun 9 Enos 6
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
Business Jun 7 Yes 1
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May '17 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr '17 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr '17 Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr '17 susiiemom 329
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Mercer County was issued at June 11 at 3:45PM EDT

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,774 • Total comments across all topics: 281,700,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC