'I Am Trenton' billboards hope to highlight the good, inspire change

TRENTON -- Billboards with the faces of ordinary Trentonians working to make a difference in their neighborhoods have sprung up across the capital city and nearby towns, part of one group's efforts to change people's negative perception of the city and inspire others. The " I Am Trenton " campaign, a project created by a community foundation of the same name, launched this past week, with the first of the 12 billboards going up in parts of Trenton, Ewing, Hamilton and Morrisville, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.