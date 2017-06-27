Hundreds of books collected for Trenton school children

TRENTON - In an effort to increase literacy and foster a love for reading, the Mercer County Prosecutors Office and Bar Association collected hundreds of books for the Gregory Elementary School in Trenton. Pictured left to right: Robert E. Lytle, president of the Mercer County Bar Association; Trenton Mayor Eric E. Jackson; Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri; Trenton Police Director Ernest Parrey Jr.; and Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Veldon Harris.

