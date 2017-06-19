Home bakers in New Jersey stew over country's last ban
This June 13, 2017 photo provided by Chris Looney shows snickerdoodle cookies baked by Mandy Coriston at her home in Newton, N.J. New Jersey now stands alone as the only state that bars people from selling baked goods they make at home. Coriston is working with a group that is pushing lawmakers in New Jersey to eliminate a ban on selling home baked goods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trenton Music Thread (Jan '14)
|Fri
|Musikologist
|7
|Business
|Jun 14
|MrBen
|2
|test
|Jun 9
|Enos
|6
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May '17
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC